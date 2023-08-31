BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 17,592 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 186.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,050 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.71. 826,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,903. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,900 shares of company stock worth $13,797,525 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.62.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

