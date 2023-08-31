Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Given Underperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Big Lots from $6.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Get Big Lots alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIG

Big Lots Stock Performance

Big Lots stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.44. 1,157,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $187.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.18.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots will post -10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 376.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.