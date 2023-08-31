BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 61,966 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $20,422,440,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $137.24. 1,053,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,506,727. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.72 and its 200-day moving average is $140.52. The company has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

