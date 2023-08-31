BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 52.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $1,213,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $425.59. The stock had a trading volume of 292,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,843. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.85. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $432.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Dominion Freight Line

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

