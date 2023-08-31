LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 60.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in LPL Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 143,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in LPL Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 8,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,361. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.67.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

