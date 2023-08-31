Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MBUU. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 112,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 95.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

