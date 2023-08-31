Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CIEN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Ciena Trading Up 15.9 %

CIEN traded up $6.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 2,908,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,183. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $44,090.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $44,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,010 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

