Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $21.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

HPE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. 5,015,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,682,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,973,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,682.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 441,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 417,030 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 528,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 197,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 665,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,512 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

