HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.92% from the company’s previous close.

HCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on HashiCorp from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.59. 933,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,051. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.13. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $38.82.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $137.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. On average, research analysts expect that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

In other news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $268,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,767.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $1,068,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,240,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,767.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,005. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in HashiCorp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 73,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

