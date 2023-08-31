BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.79. 518,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,624. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.38. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

