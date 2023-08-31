BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.06% of IDEX worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in IDEX by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in IDEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.92.

IDEX Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.27 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.