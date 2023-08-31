BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 127,499 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 127,499 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.9 %

QCOM stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.29. 2,734,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,135. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

