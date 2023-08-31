Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 101.01% from the stock’s current price.

Canaan Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CAN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,137. Canaan has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $335.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 3.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Canaan by 31,721.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 185.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

