American Eagle Outfitters’ (AEO) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of AEO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.