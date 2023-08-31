BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $8.91 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 711,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,081 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after purchasing an additional 84,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,529,000 after buying an additional 3,544,491 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.27. 5,032,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,516,748. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

