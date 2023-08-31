TD Cowen Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN)

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at TD Cowen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.20 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on THRN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thorne HealthTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thorne HealthTech from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ THRN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 215,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,487. Thorne HealthTech has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.75 million, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Thorne HealthTech had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $72.72 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thorne HealthTech will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Thorne HealthTech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne HealthTech in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

