Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 46.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 303,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,592,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,939,000 after acquiring an additional 64,666 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 749,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.11 and a 1-year high of $197.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.97 and its 200 day moving average is $177.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.36%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,082 shares of company stock valued at $16,085,453. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $168.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

