Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 178.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,151 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.06% of Incyte worth $9,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,066,000 after buying an additional 2,387,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $125,169,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Incyte by 168.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,216,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 114,381.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 762,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,102,000 after acquiring an additional 761,783 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Bank of America lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Incyte Stock Performance

Incyte stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.53. 282,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,171. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.81. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.93.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $954.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.18 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. On average, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

