Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 180.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,692 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 34.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 216.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after buying an additional 3,713,279 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 62.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,356,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,531,000 after buying an additional 1,290,515 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Infosys by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,130,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 4,656,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,859,000 after acquiring an additional 970,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Infosys Trading Down 1.0 %

INFY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,189,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727,068. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.