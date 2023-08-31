BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 228.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,812,000 after buying an additional 354,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,920,000 after acquiring an additional 200,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,899,000 after purchasing an additional 288,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $438.17. 231,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.49. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $452.25.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

