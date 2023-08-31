National Bank Financial Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$97.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of DLMAF remained flat at $64.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

