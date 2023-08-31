Truist Financial Trims MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Target Price to $23.00

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCFT. StockNews.com cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.32. 396,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,384. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $373.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 216.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 367.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

