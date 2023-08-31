BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,984 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.64. 1,059,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,756. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a market cap of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.29 and a 200-day moving average of $173.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

