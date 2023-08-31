BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 44,421 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,421 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,188,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,807 shares of company stock worth $10,325,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.