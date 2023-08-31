Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Loews by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Loews by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 4,456,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.88 per share, for a total transaction of $6,366,800.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 350,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,275,942.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.90. The stock had a trading volume of 79,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day moving average is $59.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

