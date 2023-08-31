Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 244 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Omnicell by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,829,000 after buying an additional 537,452 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 56.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 5.1% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 106,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 15.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 68,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,120. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.73, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $107.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.44.

View Our Latest Report on Omnicell

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.