Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Holdings Lifted by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

Realty Income Price Performance

O traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.14. 2,087,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.18. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $70.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.