Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 228.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Citigroup started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE FR traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.00. 224,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,781. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 53.56%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

