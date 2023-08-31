Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 10,980 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,980 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aehr Test Systems worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 40,013 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $2,010,253.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 40,013 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $2,010,253.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 1,201 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $49,409.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,285 shares of company stock valued at $21,638,362. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHR traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.23. 483,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,955. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.98 and a beta of 2.01.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aehr Test Systems Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

