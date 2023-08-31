Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 2,623 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Model N worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Model N by 0.5% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,923,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,822,000 after purchasing an additional 159,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,345,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 123,878 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODN. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.08. 40,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. Model N, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $268,763.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,190 shares in the company, valued at $18,857,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $149,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,705,313.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $268,763.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,857,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,885 shares of company stock valued at $893,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Model N Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

