Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Position Boosted by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 67.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,916. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.53 and its 200-day moving average is $238.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 113.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

