Wellington Management Group LLP Has $876.06 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 111.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,565,588 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.55% of Monster Beverage worth $876,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239,404 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,339,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 95.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,025,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,997 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,791,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after buying an additional 2,914,583 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.78. 951,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,179,862. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.09. The company has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $60.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MNST

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

