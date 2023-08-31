Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,803,108 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,634,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,803,108 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.94% of Ares Management worth $1,471,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $20,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,243,070.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $20,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,243,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 258,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $23,472,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,678 shares in the company, valued at $33,429,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 234,122 shares of company stock worth $4,382,785 and sold 12,882,346 shares worth $348,511,982. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.48. 86,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,567. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.84. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $103.75.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 188.96%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

