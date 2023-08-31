SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 720 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,633 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $14.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,623. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $211.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.34. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.05.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

