SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 9,948 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,948 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.29. 4,802,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,392,145. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

