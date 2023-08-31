First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 178,423 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $36,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

