Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $128.48 and last traded at $131.25, with a volume of 3454870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.66.

The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,298,000 after buying an additional 5,926,555 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,741,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,907,000 after purchasing an additional 192,873 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 124.4% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.42.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

