National Pension Service Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $78,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. RENASANT Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $157.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average is $192.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.70.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

