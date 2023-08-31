Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Decreased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,213,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790,096 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.75% of Constellation Brands worth $726,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STZ traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $260.51. The stock had a trading volume of 178,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

