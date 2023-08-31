O Dell Group LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

O Dell Group LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.8% of O Dell Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.1% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,199,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,469,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.00 and a 200 day moving average of $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.89.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

