Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 2,897 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,626,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.91% of L3Harris Technologies worth $711,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $178.96. The stock had a trading volume of 283,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,194. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.12. The company has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Bank of America dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.07.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

