Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,477,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 642,789 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $767,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $25,304,576. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC increased their target price on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.93.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.32. 409,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $232.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

