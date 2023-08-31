Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,519 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,699 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $209.43 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.96.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

