Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 771.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Biogen by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $267.18 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

