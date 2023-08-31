Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $715-730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $737.59 million. Five Below also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.27-$5.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.32.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $182.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.95. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below has a 12 month low of $123.55 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.02 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 76.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Five Below by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

