Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $14.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,963 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $4,097,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Kroger by 365.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 71,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Kroger stock opened at $46.52 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

