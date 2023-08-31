PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in PACCAR by 54.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after buying an additional 59,341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PACCAR by 48.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after buying an additional 160,758 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PACCAR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 50.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $82.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $90.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

