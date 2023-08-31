Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,747 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.80% of Centene worth $1,317,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Centene by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,839,000 after acquiring an additional 332,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Centene by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,908,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,578,000 after acquiring an additional 179,932 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.85. The company had a trading volume of 513,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day moving average of $66.72. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $93.58.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

