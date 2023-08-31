Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 198,388 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,493,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 198,388 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,508,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.99. 403,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,535. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $135.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

