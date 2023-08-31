NIO (NYSE:NIO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. NIO updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

NIO Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NIO stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. NIO has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Get NIO alerts:

Institutional Trading of NIO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 592.2% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in NIO by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in NIO by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NIO to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nomura lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.80 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.